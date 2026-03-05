€470,000 set aside for improvements to parks, car parks and landscaping features

€470,000 set aside for public realm works in Rathfarnham, Templeogue, Firhouse and Bohernabreena will see strong improvements to Tymon Park and other locations.

€470k has been set aside for public realm works in Rathfarnham, Templeogue, Firhouse and Bohernabreena, including €160k for Tymon Park improvements, complementing €50k of funding set aside for the Tymon North side of the park in Tallaght’s list.

€50k will go towards a new pedestrian entrance at Limekiln car park, another €50k for footpath upgrades and €50k more dog run upgrades, including new equipment and landscaping features.

The final €10k set aside for council-led works in the park, which are set to cost over €200k in total, will be for new age-friendly picnic benches and other park benches.

€50k of the council’s annual budget will go towards the installation of age-friendly benches across South Dublin throughout the year, with a view to encouraging interactions from people of all ages.

The Firhouse side of the Dodder Valley Park will see €75k of local authority funds pumped into it to deliver a €50k “natural-style” dog run adjacent to the Speaker Connolly and the rest of funds used on footpath upgrades.

Rathfarnham Castle Park will receive the same age-friendly exercise equipment seen in Dodder Valley and Greentrees in a €50k move.

Greentrees Park itself will see its 5 Acres entrance upgraded and age-friendly benches placed nearby for €40k.

Ballycullen Road Roundabout and Ballyboden Roundabout will be adorned with pollinator friendly bulbs this year.

The works at Ballycullen will set the council back €35k and Ballyboden’s process will cost a further €30k.

These bulbs will also be introduced to the Carrigwood Park estate in Firhouse before the end of the year, with €5k put aside for this, and €10k will see them planted in Orwell Park near Rathfarnham.

A universal accessible footpath is planned to be introduced to Grangebrook Park in Whitechurch.

Rathfarnham’s Ely Arch will receive paving upgrades with a €25k job lined up and Glendown Park, Templegoue will get a €10k footpath upgrade to match drainage works.

The kissing gate that has been requested to be removed at Boden Park will kiss the public goodbye in 2026 and a universal accessible entrance will take its place in a switch worth €7.5k.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.