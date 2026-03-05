€5m wastewater upgrade in Cookstown well on track
The €5 million investment by Uisce Éireann to upgrade the wastewater network in Cookstown, Tallaght is progressing well and is on target to be completed this summer.
This vital project will provide the required wastewater capacity to support the future potential development of up to 1,600 new homes in the locality.
AUTHOREcho Staff
