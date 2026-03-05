We thought ‘world was going to end’
Twin brothers from Clondalkin stranded in Qatar thought their “world was going to end” when missiles began to fly over their heads.
Christian and Killian Walsh, both 19, are currently stuck in the Qatari capital of Doha after their flight to Dublin was cancelled.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Comedian Enya delighted to be Grand Marshal in her hometownClondalkin
Clondalkin comedian Enya Martin has been announced as the Grand Marshal for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in the village in...
CCTV and garda work is preventing serious problemsClondalkin
COPPER pipes and drones are among the ways that people attempt to smuggle contraband into Wheatfield Prison.Some people caught attempting this may...
Tidy Towns group could disband over storage issueClondalkin
Clondalkin Tidy Towns face a very important meeting with the council in the hopes of achieving permission for “essential” storage space and...
Average rainfall in excess of 500% above norm as 300 calls received due to floodingClondalkin
“The weekly average rainfall in the Dublin area was in excess of 500 per cent of the average norm.”Over 300 calls were...
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.