Search
We thought ‘world was going to end’
(Left):Killian Walsh and Christian Walsh

We thought ‘world was going to end’

James Roulston MooneyMarch 5, 2026 11:33 am

Twin brothers from Clondalkin stranded in Qatar thought their “world was going to end” when missiles began to fly over their heads.

Christian and Killian Walsh, both 19, are currently stuck in the Qatari capital of Doha after their flight to Dublin was cancelled.

Read More


Comedian Enya delighted to be Grand Marshal in her hometown

Clondalkin

Clondalkin comedian Enya Martin has been announced as the Grand Marshal for this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in the village in...

CCTV and garda work is preventing serious problems

Clondalkin

COPPER pipes and drones are among the ways that people attempt to smuggle contraband into Wheatfield Prison.Some people caught attempting this may...

Tidy Towns group could disband over storage issue

Clondalkin

Clondalkin Tidy Towns face a very important meeting with the council in the hopes of achieving permission for “essential” storage space and...

Average rainfall in excess of 500% above norm as 300 calls received due to flooding

Clondalkin

“The weekly average rainfall in the Dublin area was in excess of 500 per cent of the average norm.”Over 300 calls were...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST