Ljay’s have 18 members in action at Tallaght Open

LJAY’S Martial Arts Kilnamanagh recently competed at the Tallaght Open which took place in Sports Ireland Campus last weekend.

The club had 18 fighters competing in what was one of their biggest ever squads assembled for a tournament.

Among these fighters a number of medals were won.

Jack Lynch competed in the 69kg juniors categroy and came away with a bronze medal in the Kick Light Division.

The club had numerous fighters competing at U15 level with Oisin Dempsey, Dylan Whelan, Sean Mackey and Darragh Scully all representing.

Oisin Dempsey fought Light Contact and Kick Light winning a gold medal in both, Dylan Whelan won a silver in Light Contact and a bronze in Kick Light.

Sean Mackey earned a silver medal in Kick Light while Darragh Scully earned a bronze in the same category.

At under 13 level the club had Dyan Monaghan & Ryan Kiernan competing.

Monaghan was eliminated in the Light Contact quarter final after a close fight as did Ryan Kiernan who was unable to reach the semi final stage despite a solid performance.

At Under 11 level Nathan Waine won a bronze medal for the club in the Light Contact division.

Under 9 level saw Adam Hall, Dylan Saultis, Rhys McCreevey, Lennon Usher, Mikey Leyden, Darragh Higgins and Dyan Gavin all compete.

Hall &Saultis won gold while McCreeney & Higgins earned silver with Usher, Leyden and Galvin finishing with bronze medals.

Robyn Courtney rounded out the medal haul with a bronze medal in the girls U7 Light Contact division.