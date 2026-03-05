Search
Passion for making South Dublin a better place
Mayor Pamela Kearns with South Dublin County Council CEO Colm Ward and council staff after receiving the Council of the Year Award

James Roulston MooneyMarch 5, 2026 11:11 am

South Dublin County Council won Council of the Year at the 2026 LAMA All-Ireland Community and Council Awards on Saturday at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.

South Dublin’s local authority scooped up the accolade from the Local Authority Member’s Association as recognition for their work in the last year.

