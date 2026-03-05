Passion for making South Dublin a better place
South Dublin County Council won Council of the Year at the 2026 LAMA All-Ireland Community and Council Awards on Saturday at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre.
South Dublin’s local authority scooped up the accolade from the Local Authority Member’s Association as recognition for their work in the last year.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
