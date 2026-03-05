Lions roar in finals

OBLATES BC won the Intermediate Cup after a strong victory against KUBS in the final last weekend at Oblate Hall.

The home side took the lead early in the first quarter and maintained their advantage throughout what was a highly physical and competitive contest.

The game saw impressive shooting from both sides but it would be Oblates who found themselves the more accurate of the two as they ran out 14 point winners with a 53-39 scoreline in their favour.

Templeogue have won the DLBB Under 20 Cup Final following a physical and thrilling game against Killester.

The game remained incredibly close throughout, featuring 11 lead changes as both teams battled fiercely on both ends of the court.

Q1 saw Templeogue take a slight lead 10-8 and a strong Killester second quarter saw the gap narrowed to one point 26-25.

The third quarter saw Templeogue create separation finishing 42-35, putting together a strong run that allowed them to pull away.

There were incredible plays and standout performances from players on both sides that included U18 Irish internationals Éabha Booth from Templeogue and Killesters Amy Elliot in what was a fantastic showcase of U20 basketball.

The game finished 60–50 in favour of Templeogue with Éabha Booth top scoring with 33 points.

Eanna managed to pick up a win over Malahide in the U17 Cup final.

The game remained close from the start with both teams delivering strong defensive performances throughout.

Eanna held a narrow lead for most of the contest in a very exciting and competitive matchup.

The final score finished 31-27 in their favour.

Dublin Lions had four teams in finals on the day with three of them getting over the line and lifting cups in their respective age categories.

The U15s final saw Dublin Lions take on Malahide in an extremely close game. While they took the lead in the second quarter, Malahide fought back strongly with just a single point separating the teams with three seconds on the clock.

A free throw from Lions sent the game into overtime and in what was a dramatic finish they would get a narrow 37-34 win to pick up the U15s title.

The Lions U13 squad went back to back as cup champions following a strong performance against Meteors BC.

The game was neck and neck for much of the first with both teams competing fiercely.

Lions would eventually create a separation in the third quarter and managed to pull away with an impressive run of points.

Meteors were unable to close the gap and in what was an exciting and competitive game throughout, Lions would get a decisive 45-36 victory.

Dublin Lions U16s would also retain their title after a nail-biting encounter against Killester Basketball Club.

The contest went back and forth throughout with the lead changing six times and the game being tied up on three separate occasions.

The intensity never dropped throughout and the outcome remained uncertain up until the final whistle but it would be Dublin Lions to ultimately get the win after a razor close 34-33 finish.

The U14s side of Dublin Lions were narrowly defeated in their final against Meteors BC, with the 31-28 loss seeing them unable to defend their title.

The Men’s basketball finals are set to take place this weekend in the same venue.