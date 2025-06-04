Search
35 bags of rubbish collected as community urged to ‘own it’
Volunteers during the clean-up in Killinarden

35 bags of rubbish collected as community urged to ‘own it’

Mark KeaneJune 4, 2025 2:10 pm

VOLUNTEERS from across the county joined forces to clean up Killinarden Park in Tallaght and encourage the local community to “own it.”

The park that was recently upgraded by South Dublin County Council looked “remarkably clean” at first sight, said the volunteers, but still has “a couple of black spots to revisit.”

Read More


Volunteer group discuss ‘gaps’ in community health services

Tallaght

A PODCAST launched by the Jobstown Family Centre will shed light on people who felt “disregarded” in healthcare settings. On Thursday, May...

Dog park will be installed this summer to the delight of people in Kingswood

Tallaght

A DOG park will be installed in Ballymount Park, Kingswood in the summer after a successful local campaign, reports Alessia Micalizzi. “A...

Vine Group host Summer Time Special fundraiser

Tallaght

ON SUNDAY, the Vine Group will kick off their fundraising for their Help Us Help Others 2025 campaign. The group will be...

St Aidan’s CS is a ‘shining example of modern Ireland’

Tallaght

ST AIDAN’S Community School in Brookfield, Tallaght, celebrated its 40th anniversary as a “shining example of modern Ireland,” said principal Kevin Shortall....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST