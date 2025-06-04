Over 90% of young people referred for using cannabis

Search
Mark Ward, TD, Cllr William Carey, Elaine O'Donnell and Noreen Byrne

Mark KeaneJune 4, 2025 2:41 pm

OVER 90% of young people being treated for drug and alcohol misuse in Clondalkin are being referred for using cannabis.

That’s according to data recorded by the Clondalkin Youth Drug and Alcohol Project (YDAP), which works with young people aged 12-21 with substance misuse issues from across the area.

