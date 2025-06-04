Over 90% of young people referred for using cannabis
OVER 90% of young people being treated for drug and alcohol misuse in Clondalkin are being referred for using cannabis.
That’s according to data recorded by the Clondalkin Youth Drug and Alcohol Project (YDAP), which works with young people aged 12-21 with substance misuse issues from across the area.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Secondary schools should ban e-scooters from groundsNews
THERE have been calls for South Dublin secondary schools to ban the use of electric scooters on school grounds “for the safety...
Coláiste Chilliain showcaseClondalkin
Clondalkin’s Coláiste Chilliain hosted their annual Seóthaispeántas, ‘showcase’, on Thursday.The Showcase featured student work in all practical subjects, including Art, Home Economics,...
Depot to undergo ‘review of operations’ due to complaintsClondalkin
A COUNCIL depot will undergo a “review of operations” after repeated complaints from local residents of “unacceptable” machinery noise levels late at...
Calls for mobile staircase for tourist access to Round TowerClondalkin
THERE is considerable opposition to calls for a mobile staircase to allow public access into the Clondalkin Round Tower, due to fears...
AUTHORMark Keane
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.