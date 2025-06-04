Search
County accommodates highest number of IPAS applicants
Citywest Hotel is housing 1700 Ukranian refugees and 400 IPAs

County accommodates highest number of IPAS applicants

Mark KeaneJune 4, 2025 2:46 pm

SOUTH Dublin accommodates the highest number of International Protection Applicants in the country according to a Government report.

The weekly statistics provided by the Department of Children showed this week that 3881 International Protection Applicants reside in South Dublin County, representing nearly 12pc of all IPAs living in Direct Provision nationwide.

Read More


Pupils plant 200 native sapling trees

News

Coillte was joined by students from Glenasmole National School in Tallaght last week to plant 200 native sapling trees to celebrate five...

Wonderful women raise almost €500k for charities

News

TALLAGHT University Hospital Foundation celebrated the outstanding contribution of Ann Carthy and Easter Chick Ladies who have raised almost €500,000 for charity....

GAA Club is hosting charity tournament for brave Archie

News

ST ANNE’S GAA are inviting all the GAA clubs in Tallaght to join them for a charity tournament in aid of Archie...

Ashlee is tops at national generation apprenticeship

News

A BALLYROAN student has won a prestigious national competition, showcasing the innovation and green skills of the nation’s next generation of talent....
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST