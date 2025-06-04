County accommodates highest number of IPAS applicants
SOUTH Dublin accommodates the highest number of International Protection Applicants in the country according to a Government report.
The weekly statistics provided by the Department of Children showed this week that 3881 International Protection Applicants reside in South Dublin County, representing nearly 12pc of all IPAs living in Direct Provision nationwide.
AUTHORMark Keane
