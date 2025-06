Jack Woolley picked up gold on his return to Taekwondo at the Greek Open

JACK Woolley made his return to Taekwondo after an eight month hiatus from the sport, picking up a gold medal at the Greek Open, reports Michael Howley.

The two time Olympian from Tallaght and former contestant on Dancing with the Stars, Woolley was making his return to competition and taking his first steps towards qualifying for the next Olympic Games.