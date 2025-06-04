Kingswood U19s do the league and cup double

A SEASON to remember for Kingswood under 19s who have managed to complete a double in this year’s campaign.

It would be a series of matches against Rathoath Harps that would decide who would emerge with all silverware and who would be left with nothing.

Manager Stephen Jago spoke to The Echo. “We played them in a final and then we drew with them in the last league game of the season, we drew with them three all and we finished level on points so it ended up going into a playoff, so we played them basically three weeks in a row.”

A very successful three weeks for Kingswood who managed to stay undefeated against Rathoath with scorelines of 2-0, 3-3 and 4-1.

When asked whether the repeated games would have any impact on his team’s tactics Jago dismissed the idea.

“We’ve always kept to the same gameplan, we’ve maybe rotated players around but we play the same system and play the same way all the time.”

Somewhat strangely the League was decided in a play off due to the teams finishing on the same amount of points thanks to that thrilling 3-3 draw on the final day of the season.

Traditionally these things would have gone down to goal difference.

“It was better winning it on the day in a playoff but had I lost I would have obviously preferred goal difference” the manager added humorously.

“Basically last Friday was like a cup final, big crowd at it. It was a do or die kind of day.”

Of course the whole team has played excellently throughout the campaign but some of the standout performers were listed off by Jago. Aaron Wilde, Jack Cleary, Sam Sheridan and Cian Leslie were key members of the squad that would bring both league and cup titles back to Kingswood.

