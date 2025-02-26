382 residential scheme planned for Bluebell
PLANS for over 380 residential units in Bluebell were presented to members at the South Central area meeting on Wednesday.
The development is led by the Land Development Agency in partnership with Dublin City Council.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
