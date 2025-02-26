Search
382 residential scheme planned for Bluebell
A 3D image of the plans for the 382 residential units in Bluebell

Maurice GarveyFebruary 26, 2025 4:03 pm

PLANS for over 380 residential units in Bluebell were presented to members at the South Central area meeting on Wednesday.

The development is led by the Land Development Agency in partnership with Dublin City Council.

