Four-generations family business is going strong
Tallaght Powder Coating is celebrating 40 years in business, pictured is Andy and his wife Margaret

Maurice GarveyFebruary 26, 2025 4:00 pm

A FAMILY business that has employed over four generations and provided countless work experience opportunities for local kids is celebrating its 40-year anniversary this year.

Tallaght Powder Coating (TPC) was started by Andy Dowdall, in the back garden of his Bohernabreena home.

