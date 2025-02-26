Search
The Active South Dublin Sport Development Grant is Now Open!

The Active South Dublin Sport Development Grant is Now Open!

Echo StaffFebruary 26, 2025 3:59 pm

The Active South Dublin Sport Development Grant is Now Open!

Apply for funding to support equipment, facility upgrades and program initiatives.

For eligibility, details and application visit Here.

Read More


‘We have to be very careful’ – Rovers boss

Sport

TALLAGHT Stadium is expected to be packed to capacity on Thursday evening when Shamrock Rovers square up to Molde in the Conference...

Katie to lead Ireland out in Tallaght Stadium

Sport

KILNAMANAGH’S Katie McCabe will lead Ireland out on Friday evening in Tallaght Stadium for the 2025 UEFA Nations League encounter against Türkiye...

Active South Dublin January Sports Star: Abbey Molloy

Sport

ABBEY Molloy made club history when she became the first member to win the National U18 Female Boxing Championships. A member of...

Active South Dublin January Team: Éanna U18s basketball team

Sport

ÉANNA lifted the U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup following a 92-72 win over Titans at the National Basketball Arena. Adam Charles...
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST