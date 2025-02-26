The Active South Dublin Sport Development Grant is Now Open!
Apply for funding to support equipment, facility upgrades and program initiatives.
For eligibility, details and application visit Here.
‘We have to be very careful’ – Rovers bossSport
TALLAGHT Stadium is expected to be packed to capacity on Thursday evening when Shamrock Rovers square up to Molde in the Conference...
Katie to lead Ireland out in Tallaght StadiumSport
KILNAMANAGH’S Katie McCabe will lead Ireland out on Friday evening in Tallaght Stadium for the 2025 UEFA Nations League encounter against Türkiye...
Active South Dublin January Sports Star: Abbey MolloySport
ABBEY Molloy made club history when she became the first member to win the National U18 Female Boxing Championships. A member of...
Active South Dublin January Team: Éanna U18s basketball teamSport
ÉANNA lifted the U18 Men’s Billy Coffey National Cup following a 92-72 win over Titans at the National Basketball Arena. Adam Charles...
AUTHOREcho Staff
