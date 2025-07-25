3Cooks win best event caterer title at key award ceremony

Trevor Kearns (centre) and Hugh Hyland (right) collecting their award with TV celebrity Anna Daly

A business founded by two Tallaght natives earned the title of ‘Best Event Caterer for under 100 guests’ at a key award ceremony for the hospitality field.

Former students at Old Bawn Community School, Trevor Kearns and Hugh Hyland started 3Cooks in 2018 and have gone from strength to strength over these seven years.

Besides being resident chefs at two luxury event venues in County Wicklow and Tipperary, 3Cooks cater for the Hunt stand at Punchestown Races and many private, family, and corporate events and dinners.

They have “a great team” with five full time staff and are planning to sign for two more venues where they will be resident chefs to be announced soon.

“Hugh and I met in first year during the Home Economics course, I grew up in Bancroft and he grew up in Watergate,” said Trevor.

From Tallaght, they both took off to gain experience nationwide and abroad before coming back home to set up their own business.

Starting in the kitchens of a hotel in Kinsale over 20 years ago, Trevor then moved to luxury country houses, five-star venues and resorts.

Overseas, he experienced working in luxury holiday resorts in America and was head of the kitchen in Quinta Do Lago in Portugal for two years.

Hugh’s love and interest in cooking started from a very young age, starting out in Dublin’s most renowned hotels and restaurants and then moving to Philip Howard’s two-star Michelin restaurant The Square in London.

“When we were back, we saw a need for something like our business, and it’s nice to be recognised by peers in the industry in such a short amount of time,” said Trevor speaking about the recent award.

“It’s a huge milestone for the business, which started small and has grown well over the last few years.

“With deep roots in Tallaght and a loyal client base across Dublin, the win is a proud moment not only for us, but for the local area too.”

When asked about the best part of the business, Trevor said they both “love what they do every day and it doesn’t feel like work.”

“Every day is different and we meet good people, while trying to support local suppliers.”

The business partners collected the ‘Best Event Caterer for under 100 guests’ award at the Gold Medal Catering Awards on Thursday, June 26 at Clontarf Castle.

