‘Remarkable’ house on the market for over €2 million

A “remarkable” five-bedroom property close to Marley Park is on the market for over €2 million.

Amazonia, an oasis of tranquility located within the exclusive enclave of Marlay Grange House, “exudes elegance and luxury throughout, showcasing a seamless fusion of natural stone and glass craftsmanship”, and is brought to the market by Sherry Fitzgerald for an asking price of €2,395,000.

Boasting approximately 462 sq m (4,973 sq ft) of impeccably designed living space, the house is flooded with natural light, thanks to its full floor-to-ceiling apertures and feature high ceilings, offering captivating views over its south-facing gardens.

Situated on approximately 0.50 acres of meticulously landscaped grounds within a private gated setting, the expansive gardens boast an all-day sunny south orientation, featuring an extensive patio area and sprawling lawns, as well as a parking bay for up to three cars.

There’s also a first-floor garden terrace boasting a built-in BBQ area, perfect for additional outdoor entertaining.

Situated just off Grange Road, Rathfarnham, the property is conveniently located near the Dublin mountains, and residents can enjoy easy access to the M50, Dublin Airport, premier shopping destinations, and renowned educational institutions for both primary and secondary schools.

Experience unparalleled privacy and seclusion in this majestic setting at ‘Amazonia.’

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept