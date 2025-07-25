Special milestone marked for staff at Clayton Hotel

As part of the celebrations for 20 years of the Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley, another special milestone was marked for their staff who have worked there since it opened.

A special dinner was held on Thursday, July 3, to honour eight “incredible team members who have been with us since the very beginning”.

“Their loyalty, dedication, and passion over the past two decades have helped shape not just the hotel, but the culture, warmth, and welcome we’re known for,” explained Colm Dever, HR manager at the Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley.

“They are the foundation of our success and a true example of what it means to be at the heart of hospitality.”

The eight staff members honoured, who have worked across all areas of the hotel since it opened, include food and beverage assistants Sharon Loughran, Zhang Hau and Li Li; conference and banqueting manager Ina Borisova; head chef Derek Fitzgerald and chef U Kan Maung; and accounts assistants Gloria Senior and Bernadette Hope.

“They’ve been here since day one, they have all the stories, they have customers who’ve been coming here for 20 years,” Colm added.

Two of them – Bernadette and Gloria – were even here in hard hats when the hotel was being built!”

In attendance at the dinner as well as to mark the 20-year celebrations of both the hotel and the staff were senior Clayton Hotel staff members including Adrian Foy, Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley general manager, Head of Operations Ireland Philip O’Neill, Group General Manager Ireland Valerie O’Neill and Head of Finance Dublin Brian Farrell.

We were delighted to celebrate this moment with them and look forward to many more milestones to come.”

