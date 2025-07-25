Cultivated cannabis plants for his own personal use

A MAN found to be cultivating cannabis plants for his own personal use was handed a suspended sentence at Tallaght District Court.

Nicholas Byrne (40), with an address of Rathcoole Court House, Rathcoole, appeared in court facing charges of cultivating cannabis without a licence and possession of cannabis and cocaine contrary to sections of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Garda Jimmy Cullinane told the court that on August 19, 2022 gardai executed a search warrant for a property at Cloonmore Road, Tallaght, where two cannabis plants for cultivation were found.

The value of the two plants was €800 each however they were deemed to be “unmature.”

Gardai also found cocaine with a value of €158 and cannabis with a value of €278.

The defendant has not come to garda attention since.

Defence counsel Michael Hennessy said Mr Byrne was planning on using the cannabis for COPD and was “absolutely not supplying anyone.”

The court heard the accused had no drugs history, has a very good work record and was working with Jadd, a community project in Tallaght that supports individuals and families affected by addiction.

Judge Patricia McNamara noted a few things in Mr Byrne’s favour, including no previous convictions for drugs offences, that the charges go back to 2022, and that the quantity found was “not sufficient for gardai to prosecute under section 15 sale and supply.”

Judge McNamara commended Byrne for taking responsibility and attending Jadd which shows he has “awareness.”

Mr Byrne was handed a six-month sentence suspended for 12 months on his own bond of €200.

Conditions of the bond are not to be in possession of illicit drugs, to continue engaging with Jadd and not to re-offend.