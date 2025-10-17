Search
40 students sleep out for Shine A Light on Child Homelessness
Students from Tallaght Community School during the sleep out

40 students sleep out for Shine A Light on Child Homelessness

Echo StaffOctober 17, 2025 3:24 pm

Over forty Transition Year students at a Tallaght school raised money and slept outside for the Focus Ireland ‘Shine A Light on Child Homelessness’ campaign.

Friday night, October 10, saw 43 students plus eight staff from Tallaght Community School hold a ‘sleep-out’, raising over €2,000.

