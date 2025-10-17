40 students sleep out for Shine A Light on Child Homelessness
Over forty Transition Year students at a Tallaght school raised money and slept outside for the Focus Ireland ‘Shine A Light on Child Homelessness’ campaign.
Friday night, October 10, saw 43 students plus eight staff from Tallaght Community School hold a ‘sleep-out’, raising over €2,000.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
‘How angry we are’ over playground fireTallaght
There is huge anger and frustration within the community after part of Kilnamanagh playground was deliberately set alight on Monday night.The slide...
Former boxing champion started smoking cannabis after car accidentTallaght
A FORMER national boxing champion started smoking cannabis after a serious car accident derailed his career, Tallaght District Court heard.Jamie Edwards (24),...
Vine Group Festival takes placeTallaght
The Vine Groups’ Annual Euchariston harvest festival will be taking place this coming weekend, Friday, October 17 to Sunday, October 19 in...
Actor Stephen Jones named ambassador for awards nightTallaght
Nominations are now open for the Tallaght Person of the Year 2025.The 42nd Tallaght Person of the Year Awards was officially launched...
AUTHOREcho Staff
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.