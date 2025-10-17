Steps taken towards reducing the level of environmental noise

The N4 has been a concern for residents

Steps have been taken towards reducing the level of environmental noise heard in the Lucan area.

Lucan had been identified as a high priority action area due to its environmental noise, and a pilot acoustic project was carried out to see what could be done about it.

The N4 has been the primary concern for many residents, with a noise monitor picking up consistently high levels.

Councillor Caroline Brady echoed the residents’ concerns and noted that many people are affected by the high levels.

Cllr Brady stated: “There are a number of estates obviously bordering on the N4 and it would be quite noisy.

“So, for example, Hillcrest, Weston and then as you go back in towards town, the Esker Lane – both sides, you know.

“So it can be quite loud, obviously from the road, and that’s even given that there’s a wall and there’s trees and all of that kind of thing.”

Cllr Brady told The Echo that she is able to hear the noise from the N4 in her house at night and that it must be more prevalent for those living closer to the national road.

“You can imagine what it’s like for people living in Hillcrest or Weston or Esker Park or Esker Lane. You can imagine that it’s quite noisy.”

The pilot acoustic project was carried out as part of the Dublin Agglomeration Noise Action Plan 2024-2028.

Noise levels were calculated for two scenarios – the resurfacing of the N4 and the lowering of the speed limit to 50km/h.

Cllr Brady noted that some of these tests could be carried out as soon as possible: “You could probably test the speed limit – that could be tested without doing anything to the road surface.”

These mitigation scenarios were found to be beneficial, but any proper implementation of tests by South Dublin County Council will need to be done in conjunction with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The TII are the body responsible for the maintenance and upgrade of all major roads in Ireland.

A working group has been set up to work through any drawbacks or knock-on effects, such as an impact on traffic flow.

“There’s a lot of ideas, but there’s a lot of planning and thinking that needs to go into it before they decide.

But there are things that can be done.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.