‘I love you so much my heart is torn I just want you back’

A Tallaght family have laid their infant son to rest after his tragic death in a road traffic incident.

The funeral of 17-month-old Theo McEnroe took place at St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Jobstown on Saturday morning, October 11, before his burial in Newlands Cross cemetery.

The toddler died in a road traffic incident outside his family’s home in Rathmintin, Jobstown at around 2pm on Tuesday, October 7.

Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the incident, and Theo was transferred from the scene to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

Hundreds in the community have expressed their condolences for Theo’s family, including his parents Shane and Ciara, and older sisters Isabelle and Fiadh.

“Absolutely devastating, dear God give this family strength over the coming days weeks and years to find a way to get through every day,” one wrote.

A candlelit vigil was held by friends and family outside the McEnroe home on Thursday evening, October 9.

Thanking all who came to the vigil, Theo’s dad Shane said the support the family had received in recent days was “magical”.

“I just want to say to my family and Ciara’s family you have been tremendous and our friends,” he shared.

“The community of Jobstown and Crumlin I cannot thank you enough for the love you have showed for my baby boy.”

He also thanked those who had turned out for Theo’s funeral.

“Thank you to all who helped give my son his sendoff we will forever be grateful.

“I love you so much son my heart is torn I just want you back,” he shared on social media.

A GoFundMe established on October 8 to support the McEnroe family after Theo’s loss raised over €8,000 within five days.