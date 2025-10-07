Infant dies following fatal road traffic accident in Jobstown

AN INFANT boy has tragically died following a fatal road traffic incident outside a house in Tallaght this afternoon.

Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene in Rathmintin in Jobstown at around 2pm.

The boy was was transferred from the scene to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

A statement released by gardai this evening said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident outside a residence in Rathmintin, Jobstown, Dublin 24 that occurred at approximately 2:00pm this afternoon, Tuesday, 7th October 2025.

“A male infant was transferred from the scene to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

“A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has being appointed to support the family at this time”.

Gardai say a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been conducted.

No further information is being made available.