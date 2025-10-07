Search
Infant dies following fatal road traffic accident in Jobstown

Infant dies following fatal road traffic accident in Jobstown

William O ConnorOctober 7, 2025 8:46 pm

AN INFANT boy has tragically died following a fatal road traffic incident outside a house in Tallaght this afternoon.

Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene in Rathmintin in Jobstown at around 2pm.

The boy was was transferred from the scene to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

A statement released by gardai this evening said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic incident outside a residence in Rathmintin, Jobstown, Dublin 24 that occurred at approximately 2:00pm this afternoon, Tuesday, 7th October 2025.

“A male infant was transferred from the scene to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

“A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has being appointed to support the family at this time”.

Gardai say a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators has since been conducted.

No further information is being made available.

Read More


This weeks front pages – October 2, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...

3,000 homes without power as Storm Amy hits South Dublin

Latest

Over 3,000 residents in Clondalkin have been left without power as Storm Amy continues to rage across the country. A yellow wind...

Jim Gavin withdraws from presidential election

Latest

JIM Gavin has sensationally withdrawn from the presidential election with over two weeks left before polling day. The former Dublin football manager...

Increased spend of almost €10 billion in the budget

Latest

The government have announced an increased spend of almost €10billion for the budget, but most of this will be for capital investment...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST