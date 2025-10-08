ESB come under fire for ‘disgraceful’ regular power outages

The Electricity Supply Board has come under fire due to their inability to fix the regular power outages in the Clondalkin area.

Outages have been happening more and more often in Clondalkin recently and the affected area increases as the weeks go by.

No information has been provided by the ESB on these blackouts and no solution has been found or offered, leaving those who suffer from these outages confused.

Councillor Trevor Gilligan finds the inaction from the state-owned company to be “disgraceful” and has called on them to provide locals affected with an explanation.

Cllr Gilligan noted that he felt “they don’t even know what they are talking about” after they took his community queries as individual concerns.

No advanced notice is given in regards to these interruptions of service, which have been happening for several years.

Councillor William Carey stated that these outages happened almost every second week a few years ago and the ESB did not respond then.

Councillor William Carey noted his frustration at the continued blackouts as a resident of the area: “I do think we’re owed a reply from the ESB about the service that’s provided…we’re entitled to an explanation.”