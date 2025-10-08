Working group continue to improve the neighbourhood

Clean-ups have been carried out by the maintenance team

Calls have been made for young people to be a focus in the opening months of the new Balgaddy Community Centre following recent anti-social behaviour.

A glass pane was smashed with a stone at the recently completed centre in the Clondalkin neighbourhood.

Councillor Madeleine Johansson has asked for activities centred around the area’s youth to be central to the building’s programme when it opens to the public.

“I think it’s important that young people are welcomed into that community centre from the very beginning in order to try and prevent any kind of anti-social stuff happening there,” Cllr Johansson said.

The Balgaddy Higher Level Working Group, chaired by former Ronanstown Garda Inspector Liam Casey, held their latest quarterly meeting with South Dublin County Council in the centre.

The group will continue to work alongside the council as works continue in the neighbourhood to improve the area – another meeting is scheduled to take place in December.

279 maintenance orders were completed in the Balgaddy area, with repairs to heating and plumbing systems being the most common orders issued.

50 locations have been identified for meter cover repair and replacement works within Méile an Rí road, Drive and View and Foxdene Avenue, which are set to be completed by the end of the year.

13 allocations were open to the end of June in the neighbourhood, with two more surrendered and allocated within the last three months – six properties in Balgaddy are ready for allocation in the coming months.

95 units in Balgaddy have been painted and 213 fire detection and alarm fittings, with a further 141 to come via a contractor.

Clean-ups have also been carried out by the housing maintenance team in collaboration with the estate management group while stock condition surveys of Balgaddy are set to be carried out in the first months of 2026 to assess further needs.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.