Concerns as drug activity numbers double in latest anti-social report
A higher rate of drug activity in Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin has been flagged in the latest report on anti-social behaviour.
The number of reports concerning drug activity doubled in the second quarter of this year with 12 incidents in the area noted.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
