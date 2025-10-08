Search
Concerns as drug activity numbers double in latest anti-social report
James Roulston MooneyOctober 8, 2025 10:42 am

A higher rate of drug activity in Lucan, Palmerstown and North Clondalkin has been flagged in the latest report on anti-social behaviour.

The number of reports concerning drug activity doubled in the second quarter of this year with 12 incidents in the area noted.

