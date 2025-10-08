Mother (39) disqualified from driving for 4 years for refusing to provide urine sample

A MOTHER was disqualified from driving for four years after refusing to provide a blood or urine sample to gardai under suspicion of drink driving at Tallaght District Court.

Rebecca Rolleston (39), with an address of Sheehy Skeffington Meadows, Tallaght, was also facing a charge of leaving a Maxol in Bray without paying for four cans of alcohol worth €10.50.

Garda Maurice Hickey told the court that on April 28, 2024, Ms Rolleston attempted to use an ATM machine at the Maxol in Bray but appeared not to get any money.

She then went to the off-licence and left with four cans without paying.

The court heard she had no money at the time and had apologised.

Garda Leah Coughlan told the court that on October 4, 2024, the accused was suspected of being intoxicated while behind the wheel of a vehicle and conveyed to Tallaght Garda Station where she failed to provide a blood or urine sample.

Defence solicitor Michael Hennessy said his client was a mother of three whose partner was incarcerated.

Mr Hennessy said Ms Rolleston had endured significant hardships but is “back on the straight and narrow.”

The court heard Rolleston had a previous drink driving conviction but wasn’t under disqualification at the time of the latest offence.

Judge Patricia McNamara applied the Probation Act on the theft charge, and disqualified Ms Rolleston from driving for four years with a fine of €450.

