‘So heartbreaking’ as funeral arrangements announced for infant boy

Theo McEnroe, aged just 17 months, died following a fatal road traffic incident in Tallaght on Tuesday (Image: Rip.ie)

Funeral arrangements have been announced for an infant boy who tragically died following a fatal road traffic incident in Tallaght on Tuesday.

Theo McEnroe, aged just 17 months, will be laid to rest on Saturday, October 11.

Emergency services including Dublin Fire Brigade were called to the incident involving Theo outside a house in Rathmintin, Jobstown at around 2pm on Tuesday, October 7.

He was transferred from the scene to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Crumlin, where he was subsequently pronounced deceased.

A candlelit vigil to “light up the sky for beautiful Theo” will be held this Thursday evening outside the family’s home in Rathmintin at 7.30pm.

Sharing a picture of his son on social media, dad Shane said “this feels like a bad dream”.

“My son you are my world my boy I’ll forever love you son I love you so much,” he wrote.

Hundreds in the community have expressed their condolences for Theo’s family, including his parents Shane and Ciara, and older sisters Isabelle and Fiadh.

“Absolutely devastating, dear God give this family strength over the coming days weeks and years to find a way to get through every day,” one wrote.

“So heartbreaking Shane we are all thinking of you and family right now no words can express our thoughts for you all, keeping you all in my prayers sending you love and strength,” another said.

A removal for family and friends will take place on Friday afternoon, October 10.

Theo’s funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas The Apostle Church in Jobstown at 10am on Saturday, October 11, before his burial in Newlands Cross cemetery.