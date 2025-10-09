BMA Clondalkin Fighters Shine at EKS 5 Showcase

BMA Clondalkin were represented at the EKS 5 Fight Night Showcase on Saturday in Clontarf, where three of the club’s talented young athletes stepped inside the ropes against tough opposition from across Ireland.

Cayden Derwin continued his impressive run of form with a commanding performance in the K1 -69kg division.

Facing Al Sapas of Sanda Kickboxing Club, Derwin dominated the bout from the opening bell and sealed victory with a clinical second-round stoppage, showcasing his composure, timing, and sharp finishing skills.

Donny Caren produced a thrilling contest against Josh Harpur of Combat Hub Wexford.

In what proved to be one of the most competitive bouts of the night, Caren lost the opening round but roared back to take the second, pushing the fight down to the narrowest of margins.

The judges’ scorecards split 2–1 in favour of Harpur, leaving Caren just a couple of points shy of the win after a courageous and high-tempo display.

Fionn Kelly also battled through a three-round war against Alan Burzcik of CCC/KKC. Kelly started cautiously, allowing his taller and more experienced opponent to edge the opener.

The Clondalkin fighter rallied brilliantly in the second round and carried momentum into the third, but Burzcik’s ring craft and reach advantage were just enough to swing the scorecards in his favour, with another close 2–1 split decision loss.

Senior Coach Robert Barrett, who has taken charge of training Clondalkin’s elite team, praised the fighters’ discipline and application:

“The trio stuck to the game plans perfectly. Sometimes fights don’t all play out the way we prepare, but for sure it was an excellent performance by all three.”

Head Coach Ilija Salerno also commended the team, noting that while Derwin’s stoppage win was a highlight, both Caren and Kelly showed grit, skill, and determination in their narrow defeats, underlining the depth of talent emerging from BMA Clondalkin.

Attention now turns to the Senior World Championships in Abu Dhabi this November, where BMA athletes Jenny Mullins, Kym Fitzgerald, and Ciara Douglas will compete on the biggest stage of all.

The event is set to be the largest kickboxing championship ever staged in the UAE, and the club’s fighters are preparing intensively to fly the Irish flag with pride.