Dalata Hotel Group resubmit planning application for new illuminated signs

DALATA Hotel Group have resubmitted a planning application for new illuminated signs on the Maldron Hotel at Newlands Cross.

The hotel group had previously applied for permission for “changes to existing hotel signage with the erection of six signs”, with “all signs to be internally illuminated by means of LEDs, giving face illumination only”, ranging in height from 6.1metres to 3.9metres.

South Dublin County Council granted permission for the original application, but with conditions restricting the illumination, size and number of signs.

This decision from the local authority is to “protect the amenities of the area and in the interests of the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

In their appeal lodged with An Coimisiún Pleanála, Dalata Hotel Group plc called the conditions and revisions “unwarranted, unreasonable and not justified from a planning perspective”, and asked that the conditions be removed.

“No evidence has been provided to support a conclusion that the illumination would have a negative impact on the residential amenity of neighbouring properties,” the appeal stated.

The group have now withdrawn their appeal, and resubmitted a fresh application for new signage, reducing the height of the proposed signs.

The height proposed for the six signs – 4.5m to 3.9m, are closer in line with the conditions imposed the council on the original planning application.

“The signage proposed, and the overall application submission responds to the Planning Authority’s assessments and conclusions of the previously granted signage at the hotel. It has, in our view, been demonstrated that all previous concerns can be addressed and overcome, where required,” the application stated.

A decision is due from the south Dublin County Council planning department by November 12 this year.

