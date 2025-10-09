Katie helps Ireland to second World Darts title

TALLAGHT native Katie Sheldon was a part of the recent Irish darts World Cup Team that won their second world championship in South Korea at the end of September.

Ireland came on top of their group at the competition defeating New Zealand 9-1, Turkey 9-2 and Lithuania 9-1 with a dominant display throughout the group stage of the tournament.

Eight groups would contest the tournament with the top two of each making their way into the last 16.

The last 16 would be their most competitive game as they came up against the Welsh with the match going down to the wire, Ireland just managed to get the nod with a 9-8 victory.

Consecutive 9-3 victories over the Netherlands and the Philippines respectively would ensure Ireland a spot in the final where they faced Australia.

Ireland would showcase their dominance and cruise to victory with a 9-1 victory and the World Cup.

Sheldon spoke about the momentum that the team had after the win against Wales.

“I think whatever was on our side that day we just got that extra bit of luck which was great.

‘We also put ourselves in the position. We’re playing so much ourselves and we’re used to being in these nerve wracking conditions.

‘Once we got that we thought right that’s our chance. It’s ours to lose now.

‘We don’t want to put ourselves back into a position where it goes that close again and after that I think we settled a bit more.

‘We weren’t as nervous or worried and once we got a lead and felt comfortable we just kept going and going.”

Now a two time World Champion at the age of 21, Sheldon reflected on the feeling of being a double champ at such an early age of her career and dealing with the pressure.

“I think I was even happier this time than I was last time, as I said it’s great doing something once but doing it twice is just magnificent.

‘The nerves are always there in the background but you’re playing at such a level that the nerves have to be put to one side and you just have to keep winning.

‘If you let the nerves take over that’s when things might start falling down. Nerves aren’t a bad thing, they mean you care and that you want to do well. Winning it this second time was just class to be honest.”

Sheldon’s routine does not stop however despite her status as world champion. She plays every night except Thursday at various venues around Dublin and was taking part in an Irish competition in Ballina last weekend.

“We’ll enjoy having two [titles] for a time and doing interviews and showing our trophy off, come two years time in Egypt 2027 we’ll definitely be gunning for three.”