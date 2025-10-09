Search
Tea Party Girls raise almost €2,700 for Our Lady’s Hospice
The Tea Girls enjoying the coffee morning on Saturday.

Ellen GoughOctober 9, 2025 12:39 pm

A group of Springfield friends and neighbours have raised almost €3,000 for Our Lady’s Hospice as part of this year’s Bewley’s Big Coffee Morning Social for Hospice.

The Tea Party Girls of Alderwood Avenue – Joan Wallace, Rita Cowap, Liz Russell, Phyllis Boyd, Catherine Curry and Winnie Marzon – have been hosting a coffee morning to raise funds since 2021.

“What happened was towards the end of covid, there’s quite a few of us that are widowed, and we started having what we call tea parties,” Catherine Curry told The Echo.

“We’d all bring our own cups of tea, and we’ll sit around in somebody’s garden and have a good old chat.

“And then it brought up that we wanted to do something like this, because a few of our husbands died with cancer, we saw it was a good cause,” she explained.

Their fourth coffee morning in a row at 21 Alderwood Avenue last Saturday, September 27, saw them raise a whooping €2,730, despite the rain.

The figure is just shy of the €3,000 they raised last year, but Catherine is pleased with the “amazing” amount.

“We would like to thank everyone that donated, this really shows how much community spirit there is in our community,” she said.

She also thanked all the shops who had contributed to their morning, including Valley News, Super Valu, Bitchen Kitchen, Centra Springfield, Butchers Springfield, Tarlan and O’Leary Centra.

