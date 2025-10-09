Glens women battle back to earn a draw with UCD

Glenanne Women’s second team came from behind against UCD to draw their match 2-2

DESPITE the storm Glenanne Women’s second team were able to get a run out as they came up against UCD last weekend.

UCD started the game with high intensity from the get go and caught Glenanne off guard.

This fast paced start allowed them to break through Glenanne’s midfield leaving the defence outnumbered and unable to prevent the first goal from going in only minutes into the opening quarter.

This would soon be followed up by a second with Glenanne finding themselves 2-0 by the end of the first quarter.

The shaky start seemed to serve as a wake up call for Glenanne and after a quick regroup, reorganised themselves and performed much better at the opening of the second quarter.

The team gathered momentum and utitlised a solid structure to work their way back into the game.

A free from midfield saw Ana Gayubo and Isabel Angel work the ball towards forward Síne Finn who slipped the ball under the keeper’s foot bringing the score to 2-1 as the teams broke for half time.

Now with both teams suffering setbacks throughout the first half, they both had woken up and were playing excellent hockey.

Still managing to survive through the relentless UCD pressure, Glenanne dug their heels in and held out with their defensive shape.

Showing composure, patience and discipline they managed to win the ball back from UCD and quickly get it to the other end of the pitch where Síne Finn was on hand once again to stick it into the back of the net making the game 2-2.

The match would ultimately finish with that scoreline, the two teams sharing the spoils.

Special mention to Fiona Hanaphy for umpiring, the amazing Glenanne supporters on the sideline with their constant cheering and encouragement, and a massive well done to goal-keeper Karen Dunne on her countless saves that earned her Player of the Match.