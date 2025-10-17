Mixed reaction to €50,000 steel sculpture on bypass roundabout

The sculpture is an artwork in coloured steel that references the spire of St St Maelruain’s Church in Tallaght

WATCH

A €50,000 steel sculpture being installed on a roundabout on the Tallaght Bypass is already receiving mixed reviews, with many calling it a “waste”.

“It looks like a teleporter drove over a heap of scaffolding,” one comment on social media noted.

The installation of the new sculpture, constructed from painted steel, on the Glenview Roundabout on the N81 began on Monday morning, October 6.

Reactions to the sculpture have been mixed.

“It looks like a tech graph drawing for junior cert. Did they mix their homework up with their child’s before heading into the council that day?” one commenter wrote.

“It reminds me of junior infants when we played with straws and connectors”, another wrote, with many people also comparing it to a playground or “monkey bars”.

“This project is part of the N81 landscape scheme, approved by the Council under Part 8 of the Planning and Development Act,” South Dublin County Council said.

The sculpture, designed by Liam O’Callaghan, is an “artwork in coloured steel that references the spire of St Maelruain’s Church in Tallaght, the buildings and housing that have grown up around it in the wider area of Tallaght and the diversity of the communities in the area.”

There has also been anger at the council over the €50k price tag, with many commenters saying it could have been better spent elsewhere, and that a flower bed would have worked better on the roundabout.

“That’s ridiculous, if they were gonna spend that amount of money on it, then they should have at least put something that represents Tallaght and its history… not whatever they are calling…THAT!” a commenter said.

“What 50k could do for disability in Tallaght,” another said.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme