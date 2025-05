At the annual Age Friendly Ireland National Older People’s Councils Convention in Tallaght are L-R Brendan Courtney, Broadcaster and MC of the 2025 convention; Mary Lyons, Chair, South Dublin Older People’s Council; Kieran O'Donnell, Minister of State for Older People and Housing; Ita Healy, Chair of the National Network of Older People's Councils and Professor Ronan Collins, Age Friendly South Dublin Ambassador and current RCPI National Clinical Lead for Stroke. Photo by Ben Ryan

Over 200 older people from across Ireland gathered in Tallaght last Thursday for the 2025 Age Friendly Ireland National Older People’s Councils (OPCs) Convention.

The two-day convention, hosted by South Dublin Older People’s Council placed a national spotlight on preventive over reactive healthcare, brain health, and intergenerational solidarity as keys to ageing well.