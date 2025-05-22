Search
‘Tough conversations’ about planning for aging
At the annual Age Friendly Ireland National Older People’s Councils Convention in Tallaght are (Right) Professor Ronan Collins, Age Friendly South Dublin Ambassador, Consultant in Geriatric & Stroke medicine and current RCPI National Clinical Lead for Stroke ,Brendan Courtney, Broadcaster and MC of the 2025 Convention and Mary Lyons, Chair, South Dublin Older People’s Council. Photos by Julien Behal

‘Tough conversations’ about planning for aging

Echo StaffMay 22, 2025 10:28 am

Broadcaster Brendan Courtney has highlighted the need to have “tough conversations” about planning for aging.

The well-known TV personality from Kingswood made the comments while MC-ing the Annual Age Friendly Ireland Convention at the Maldron Hotel in Tallaght on Thursday last.

