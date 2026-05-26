49 emergency calls dealt with by first responders
A new public access defibrillator was officially launched at SuperValu Knocklyon Shopping Centre on Friday morning.
The new defibrillator was delivered through a joint effort from Tallaght Community First Responders, Musgraves and Knocklyon Network Tidy Towns, facilitated by Richard Merriman of Bannon Commercial Management.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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