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49 emergency calls dealt with by first responders
At the launch were members of Tallaght CFR, Knocklyon Tidy Towns, Richard Merrriman (Bannon) and councillors Brian Lawlor and Sarah Barnes

49 emergency calls dealt with by first responders

James Roulston MooneyMay 26, 2026 10:08 am

A new public access defibrillator was officially launched at SuperValu Knocklyon Shopping Centre on Friday morning.

The new defibrillator was delivered through a joint effort from Tallaght Community First Responders, Musgraves and Knocklyon Network Tidy Towns, facilitated by Richard Merriman of Bannon Commercial Management.

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