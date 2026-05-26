Tallaght Town U15s turn on the style in Cox final

TALLAGHT Town AFC U15 boys produced a thrilling performance to capture the DDSL Cox Cup after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Killester Donnycarney FC at the AUL Complex last weekend.

Coached by Paul McNamara, Graham Mulligan and Jamie O’Connor the squad travelled out hoping for a big win at the AUL Complex.

With both teams also battling for league honours, the stage was perfectly set for a memorable final and the occasion certainly delivered.

Backed by a huge travelling support from Tallaght, Tallaght Town settled quickly and played better football throughout an extremely tense opening half.

The breakthrough came after an excellent attacking move with Edgar Siaulys threading a perfectly weighted pass through to Tyrone Ogwu who showed great composure before smacking the ball into the back of the net to make the score 1-0.

Tallaght continued to press and were unlucky not to extend their advantage before the break with several dangerous attacks that kept the Killester defence constantly under pressure.

The second half saw Killester equalise early on from a free kick against the run of play. This is where Tallaght now found themselves in the fire with the momentum of the game now swinging the other direction.

Killian Meehan produced some outstanding saves in goal to keep his side in the contest while the defence stood firm to repel back the opposition.

Tallaght themselves began to push for a winner before the final whistle with Tyrone Ogwu providing the sublime finish after being put through on goal by Rian O’Connor.

Celebrations erupted both on and off the pitch and the travelling support roared the team on as they saw out the game and lifted the Cox Cup relishing in their victory.