Much needed break for United

PEAMOUNT United have gone into the mid season break on the back of some poor form as their winless run continued last weekend following a 4-2 defeat to Shelbourne.

Pea’s stalwart Eleanor Ryan Doyle actually got the home side ahead within the first five minutes of the game, heading the ball into an empty net essentially after a beautiful cross from Mia McGonnell.

Things just got better and better for the Pea’s after an absolutely outstanding goal from Aoife Murphy O’Connor in the 39th minute of the game. Disposing a Cork defender of the ball, O’Connor lobbed the keeper from distance to see her shot go sailing into the far corner.

Unfortunately this two goal lead for Peamount was extremely short-lived as they conceded two in the space of a minute to allow Shelbourne to level up the game and complete eliminate any momentum the Pea’s may have had headed into the half time interval.

Less than ten minutes into the second half, Shelbourne had made it 3-2 and another ten minutes after that Peamount would be stung for a final time in the game with former winger Becky Watkins scoring against her old side to make it 4-2 in the 66th minute.

That fourth goal killed off Peamount totally and they failed to make any further chances in the remaining 20 minutes, Shelbourne could have gotten a fifth on the day with Watkins almost adding a second to her tally, her shot clipping the crossbar before bouncing wide.

The result caps a woeful run of form for Peamount which has seen them pick up four defeats and one draw in their last five games.

Their last wins coming at the end of March in the second and third game of the season against Shamrock Rovers and Waterford respectively.

Now they have time to regroup and re-assess themselves as the league breaks for the next three weeks or so until the 20th of June. Upon their return they face a lengthy trip down to Turner’s Cross to play Cork City.