Joy for Peas U14s

THE Peamount U14s Girl’s side recently won the U14 SFAI National Cup following a 3-0 victory over Lakewood Athletic.

The game was extremely cagey throughout the first half with a score of 0-0 as the teams went into the interval.

Louisa Bartlett would break the deadlock with a moment of magic in the second half however, unleashing a curled shot from outside the box on the right hand side of the goal into the far corner.

This gave Peamount the platform to push forward further and they would find themselves up 2-0 shortly after thanks to Sienna Jones who showcased a true finishing mindset, running onto a loose ball after another shot was intercepted to control and calmly finish into the back of the net.

At this stage the writing was on the wall but Peamount truly put the nail in the coffin for Lakewood with a third goal before the game’s end with Aine Marrinan utilising a similar strategy latching onto a fumble from the keeper to poke home from close range.

The Peamount defence was immense throughout the match, notching a clean sheet and successfully keeping the Lakewood attack at bay throughout the contest with Ava Gilmore impressing in goal.

The group has previously won a National Cup two years ago and successfully replicated the feat, further adding to their trophy cabinet.

Coach Ken Tougher was absolutely delighted with the performance of his team.

“In that group there is a bit of pressure because everyone expects so much of them. Definitely going into the season the main target would have been the National Cup above everything else. We would’ve been expected to go far and it’s just great to get it over the line.”

“That’s where those girls are really good. They thrive on the pressure of cup finals.”

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