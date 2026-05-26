Lucan U15s claim Irish Rail Cup

LUCAN United defeated Shelbourne in the Girl’s U15 Irish Rail Cup final last weekend at the AUL Complex with a 2-1 scoreline.

Lucan found themselves on the backfoot early on in the game with Shelbourne going 1-0 up. Grace Treanor produced a big save to stop the opposition from doubling their lead shortly after by tipping a shot onto the crossbar.

Lucan survived the rest of the half and upon the resumption of the second period they reassessed themselves and started very well.

Lily Daniels and Molly Taylor combined excellently for a one two to put Faye Horan through who made no mistake in securing the goal.

They were not totally out of the woods yet however and had to defend diligently with Shelbourne still threatening and struck the bar for a second time.

Molly Taylor would be involved for Lucan once again in attacking play as they caught Shelbourne on the break in the last few minutes with Taylor scoring an absolute peach of a goal from distance to give them a 2-1 win.

The win marks the 12th trophy that this particular team has won in five years and they have shown time and time again the quality and skill that exists within the squad.

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