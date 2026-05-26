Brave show from Orchard’s U11s

CHERRY Orchard U11 girls narrowly missed out on the Nora McMahon Cup last weekend at the AUL Complex following a 1-0 loss to Ashbourne.

Both teams went with a plan of attack from early on in the game with Ashbourne hitting the crossbar and Lacey Stanley striking the post for Cherry Orchard.

The Orchard had chances throughout the first half of the game with both Pearl Dennehy and Aaliyah Connolly going narrowly wide with the score still reading 0-0 at half time.

The second half picked up where the first left off with both teams putting their best foot forward with some all out attacking play.

Ashbourne would unfortunately be the one’s receiving the benefit of this as Penny Jones was able to slot the ball just past the outstretched hand of Ellie Murray in the Cherry Orchard goal.

The Orchard kept searching for a goal themselves and came close on several occasions, most notable when Aaliyah Connolly broke through the Ashbourne defence in the final minute though was denied by a heroic save from the Ashbourne goalkeeper.

Cherry Orchard fought until the final whistle but narrowly missed out on the win with the final score reading 1-0 in favour of Ashbourne.