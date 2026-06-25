53 apartments at Scholarstown House to go ahead

The 55 apartments planned for Scholarstown House will go ahead after third-party appeals against the initial decision to go ahead with the development was unsuccessful.

Permission for the new apartments in Ballyboden was initially granted permission in December before three appeals were lodged with An Comisiún Pleanála in January, which cited several concerns including public transport, access, size of development and more.

However, the council’s decision was upheld and the new apartments at the site of the local protected structure will move forward.

Appellants, including Orlagh Grove Residents Association and Ballyboden Tidy Towns, described “unreliable” nearby public transport with reference to the 15 bus, issues with the traffic assessment and its description of Orlagh Roundabout, road network changes, access, scale, density and unit types at the new block, public open space concerns, existing nearby services like schools at capacity, as well as concerns regarding heritage and water.

In the inspector’s report, the development is noted to be in accordance with the current county development plan and the building heights and density guide for the region, as well as other related planning policies or guidelines.

“It is also considered that the proposed development would not result in in any significant negative impact on the character and setting of the Protected Structure by virtue of its design, positioning and external finishes, and as such would be in accordance with the policies and objectives of the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022, and in particular, with NCBH – Objective 2.

“The proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Conditions include a bat survey to be carried out prior to development, a new play plan for the site with more equipment included and guarantees for the protection of Scholarstown House, among others.