Thomas to scale Mount Kilimanjaro to help raise money for families in need
Clondalkin native, Thomas Curran, will take on the immense challenge of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for families in need.
June 25th marks the beginning of Thomas’s week-long fundraising journey, when he will travel to Africa’s highest peak to undertake the climb with a team of Tanzanian guides.
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