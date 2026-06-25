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Thomas to scale Mount Kilimanjaro to help raise money for families in need

Thomas to scale Mount Kilimanjaro to help raise money for families in need

Echo StaffJune 25, 2026 12:19 pm

Clondalkin native, Thomas Curran, will take on the immense challenge of scaling Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for families in need.

June 25th marks the beginning of Thomas’s week-long fundraising journey, when he will travel to Africa’s highest peak to undertake the climb with a team of Tanzanian guides.

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This weeks front pages – June 25, 2026

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The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism by picking up...
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