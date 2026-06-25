‘Stay With Me This Summer’ is about making nice memories

“IT’S basically saying we’ve had hard times, but we’re going to stay together this summer and make the best of it.” remarks Clondalkin-born songwriter and music producer Philip Galvin.

Philip has teamed up once again with Ukrainian singer Liliia Kysil for their new summer single ‘Stay With Me This Summer’.

The style of the song is Tropical House, which is commonly used by other EDM artists like Jonas Blue and Kygo.

Philip wrote all the lyrics of the song himself and arranged and produced it, then had it mixed and mastered.

The song is a “summer vibe”; the meaning behind it is about making nice memories with someone during your stay with them.

This is supported by the lyrics “Stay with me this summer, in my house down by the river; the road we’re on has been rocky”.

Liliia has described the song as “another amazing experience”.

As well as this project, Philip has also been collaborating with Argentinian singer-songwriter Emy Smith on a cover of Billy Ray Martin’s ‘Your Loving Arms’.

She is recognised for her work in the soundtrack for the video game ‘Dislyte’, notably singing ‘Found Me’. She has officially worked with both Spinnin’ Records and Universal Music Group as a session vocalist, songwriter, and topliner.

“I am looking forward to doing this cover with Emy,” remarks Phillip, who has already asked her to do me a small demo.

They are now in the process of producing the track for it, and then they will put it all together.

On top of all this, Philip is also working on a horror-thriller book that is almost complete. He has been working on it “on and off” since 2021; all the characters are named, locations sorted, and the artwork for the book is almost finished as well.

Music-wise, after these current tracks, he has a few surprise tracks before the end of the year that will include Deep House tracks that are slightly different and will feature on the album.

Philip would like to thank his Spirit Guides who are “always urging me on with my creative abilities”.

He continues, “they communicate with me on a regular basis, so all thanks go to them, invoking Luke 1:37 from the Bible, ‘For With God, Nothing Shall Be Impossible.”

‘Stay With Me This Summer’ was released on June 10 and is currently available to listen to on all major streaming platforms and Philip’s YouTube channel.