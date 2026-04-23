55 handmade books written by students on display in Trinity

“THE TAP Bookmarks programme is the longest-running Trinity Access Programmes outreach initiative, now over 20 years in existence,” explains Warren Farrell, Primary and Junior Cycle Coordinator at Trinity Access Programmes.

An exhibition of 55 handmade books written and illustrated by Dublin primary school students went on display in the Long Room of Trinity’s Old Library from March 24.

The exhibition marks the culmination of the Trinity Access Programmes (TAP) ‘Bookmarks’ initiative, which saw children from two Dublin primary schools write and illustrate their books over a three-month period

This year students from Assumption Senior National School in Walkinstown and Our Lady of Good Counsel Boys National School in Drimnagh participated in the initiative with the help of a professional author and illustrator.

The theme of ‘Journeys Ahead’ was chosen to coincide with the 300th anniversary of the publication of Gulliver’s Travels by Jonathan Swift.

Their books will be on display in the Long Room until the end of May and will then become part of Trinity Library’s permanent collection of over seven million printed volumes. The exhibition forms part of the Book of Kells Experience.

The initiative aims to inspire children to become the next generation of storytellers, artists, and creatives.

‘Bookmarks’ is organised by TAP which supports students from under-represented backgrounds to progress to further and higher education.

The exhibition was launched that evening by Helen Shenton, Librarian and College Archivist, and acclaimed children’s author Alan Nolan, known for his series ‘Molly Malone and Bram Stoker’, amongst many other titles.

There were over 150 guests in attendance. All students received certificates, books and goodie bags, and a pre-reception was held at the Graduates Memorial Building on the front square of Trinity College.

Both groups also performed at the launch with the boys from Our Lady of Good

Counsel Boys National School singing ‘Dublin in the Rare Auld Times’ and ‘The Parting Glass’.

The girls from the Assumption Senior Primary School performed ‘Killeagh’ by

Kingfisher.

Helen commented that the stories of these young people “remind us that the spirit of exploration and imagination continues to thrive in new generations.”

This year, writing and illustration workshops were delivered by award-winning author Nicola Pierce and one of Ireland’s best-loved children’s book illustrators, Margaret Anne Suggs.

Millie Core, one of the 6th class authors from Assumption Senior National School, commented that she is “very proud” of her book ‘Spirit of the Titanic’ and gives her thanks to Trinity College, Nicola, Margaret and Warren for the opportunity.

Following another successful year of Bookmarks, Warren and his outreach team will turn their attention to the upcoming TAP Maths and Science Fest, where they will be working with all 20 of their linked primary schools.

This will involve 54 workshops and bring over 1,300 children onto the Trinity campus, giving them a chance to experience STEM in a hands-on and exciting way.

By doing this, they are also hoping to build a sense of belonging in a university environment at Trinity College.

Warren comments that “our outreach programmes engage over 10,000 students annually, and with continued involvement and support, these students and their peers can successfully make the transition to both second and third level.”

TAP is on track to engage over 4,500 primary school children from under-

represented backgrounds during the 2025/26 academic year across more than 25 different workshops and activities.

According to Warren, research with TAP linked secondary schools

shows that students who participate in three or more ‘Pathways to College’ activities are around five times more likely to progress to higher education.

He reflects that by engaging students before they even reach secondary school, “we can have a positive impact on their aspirations and educational journey.”

into the future when they work with us next.”

The books can now be viewed by any visitor to the Long Room Library in Trinity College until mid-May 2026.

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