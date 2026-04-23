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Plans for 63 apartments in Adamstown
An artist’s impression of the development in Adamstown

Plans for 63 apartments in Adamstown

Echo StaffApril 23, 2026 11:08 am

PLANS for over 60 apartments in Adamstown have been submitted with South Dublin County Council.

Clear Real Estate Holdings Limited are seeking permission for development at a 0.9 hecatre landholding n the townlands of Gollierstown and Finnstown, Adamstown, Lucan.

The landholding comprises two physically separated, yet proximate sites (referred to as Plot A and Plot B for the purposes of the planning application).

Plot A measures 0.14 hectares and the main development site is generally bound to the north by Stratton Court, to the east by Adamstown Park, to the south by Adamstown Avenue, and to the west by Stratton Drive.

Plot B measures 0.76 hecatares and the main development site is generally bound to the north by Adamstown Avenue, to the east by Castlegate Vale and Castlegate Downs, to the south by sports surfaces associated with Adamstown Community College.

The development will principally consist of the construction of a 63 residential development (6,096 sq m) across Plot A and Plot B.

Plot A is set to contain a 4-storey apartment building (1,208 sq m) comprising 15 apartments and Plot B will contain 48 duplex units.

The development will also include 63 car parking spaces, new access road at Plot B connecting Castlegate Vale to Adamstown Park, bicycle parking; ESB substations, and all associated site and development works above and below ground.

SDCC is due to make a decision by May 25, this year. PLANS for over 60 apartments in Adamstown have been submitted with South Dublin County Council.

Clear Real Estate Holdings Limited are seeking permission for development at a 0.9 hecatre landholding n the townlands of Gollierstown and Finnstown, Adamstown, Lucan.

The landholding comprises two physically separated, yet proximate sites (referred to as Plot A and Plot B for the purposes of the planning application).

Plot A measures 0.14 hectares and the main development site is generally bound to the north by Stratton Court, to the east by Adamstown Park, to the south by Adamstown Avenue, and to the west by Stratton Drive.

Plot B measures 0.76 hecatares and the main development site is generally bound to the north by Adamstown Avenue, to the east by Castlegate Vale and Castlegate Downs, to the south by sports surfaces associated with Adamstown Community College.

The development will principally consist of the construction of a 63 residential development (6,096 sq m) across Plot A and Plot B.

Plot A is set to contain a 4-storey apartment building (1,208 sq m) comprising 15 apartments and Plot B will contain 48 duplex units.

The development will also include 63 car parking spaces, new access road at Plot B connecting Castlegate Vale to Adamstown Park, bicycle parking; ESB substations, and all associated site and development works above and below ground.

SDCC is due to make a decision by May 25, this year.

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