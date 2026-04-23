March Team of the Month is Glenanne men’s Hockey Club

Glenanne Hockey men’s captain David Keogh receives the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin along with Noel Keogh (Glenanne manager), Grant Pio, Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel and Emma Kennedy, MD, The Echo.

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Glenanne Hockey Club are the recipients of Active South Dublin’s team of the Month for March 2026 after their Men’s first team won the Leinster League Division 1 title.

The side overcame adversity at the start of the season to finish strongly in the league with a win over Kilkenny securing them the crown.

It was a close game between the sides with both teams enjoying periods of control. The match finished 1-1 in normal time. This led to another shootout which Glenanne particularly impressed in securing a 3-0 shootout victory.

The side now can look ahead for the remainder of 2026 where they hope to move towards getting back into the EY Hockey League for 2027.

The side are also looking to go on another cup run with the aim of bringing back silverware to the club taking number one priority.