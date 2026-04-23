Search
March Team of the Month is Glenanne men’s Hockey Club
Glenanne Hockey men’s captain David Keogh receives the Active South Dublin Team of the Month Award from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin along with Noel Keogh (Glenanne manager), Grant Pio, Oswin Monteiro, Duty Manager at The Plaza Hotel and Emma Kennedy, MD, The Echo.

March Team of the Month is Glenanne men’s Hockey Club

Echo StaffApril 23, 2026 11:15 am

WATCH

Glenanne Hockey Club are the recipients of Active South Dublin’s team of the Month for March 2026 after their Men’s first team won the Leinster League Division 1 title.

The side overcame adversity at the start of the season to finish strongly in the league with a win over Kilkenny securing them the crown.

It was a close game between the sides with both teams enjoying periods of control. The match finished 1-1 in normal time. This led to another shootout which Glenanne particularly impressed in securing a 3-0 shootout victory.

The side now can look ahead for the remainder of 2026 where they hope to move towards getting back into the EY Hockey League for 2027.

The side are also looking to go on another cup run with the aim of bringing back silverware to the club taking number one priority.

Read More


Rovers ‘had to ride out storm in the second half’

Sport

SHAMROCK Rovers defeated Bohemians in the Dublin Derby on Friday evening in Tallaght Stadium with a 2-1 scoreline. Rovers availed of some...

Pat’s back to winning ways

Sport

ST PATRICK’S Athletic  are back to winning form after an excellent 3-1 win away to Drogheda United last Friday to keep them...

C’ship medals for Tallaght Athletes

Sport

SEVERAL Tallaght athletes secured Championship medals at road and track events last weekend. Indeed, there was plenty to celebrate at the Windmill...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST