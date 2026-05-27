5,595 dog licences registered in county
The number of dog warden positions in South Dublin has been upgraded from two to four thanks to €100,000 in funding from the Government.
The six-figure funding is intended to help the local authority to monitor dog behaviour and ownership in the county, with more than 5,000 licences currently registered.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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