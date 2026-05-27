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Lack of facilities to support walking or running in neighbourhood is ‘bizzare’
Residents have requested a walking track is placed around the perimeter of a green space in Kingswood

Lack of facilities to support walking or running in neighbourhood is ‘bizzare’

James Roulston MooneyMay 27, 2026 12:38 pm

Kingswood residents have requested that a walking track be placed around the perimeter of the estate’s green space, also known as The Hollow.

The council has stated that it will consider a request made by locals in Kingswood, Tallaght to install a new walking track at the green space in the neighbourhood.

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