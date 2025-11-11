Search
60 households express interest in council’s Rightsizing scheme
The new age friendly development in Brady’s Field in Old Bawn

Ellen GoughNovember 11, 2025 10:15 am

Up to 60 households from the Tallaght area have expressed interest in the council’s Rightsizing Scheme.

Downsizing or rightsizing is where older people or other households move into smaller accommodation, freeing up housing that may be better suited for families.

